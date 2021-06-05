Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $33.28 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $33,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in PVH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PVH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PVH by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after buying an additional 335,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PVH by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after buying an additional 203,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $83,904,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $110.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.88. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

In other PVH news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

