Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,524 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $39,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $329.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

