Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 32.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,190,774.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,268 shares of company stock worth $18,937,892. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.