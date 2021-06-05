Royce & Associates LP Sells 6,884 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,852 shares of company stock worth $1,325,318. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

