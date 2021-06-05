Royce & Associates LP Sells 2,591 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

BCEI opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.06 million, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

