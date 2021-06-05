Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $70,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magellan Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after buying an additional 119,943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Magellan Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Magellan Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 1,914.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 87,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.26 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.