Royce & Associates LP Invests $865,000 in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,322. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

