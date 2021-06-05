Royce & Associates LP Has $1.19 Million Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.15% of OptimizeRx worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,707.90 and a beta of 0.63. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,562,773 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

