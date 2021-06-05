Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 270,326 Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $103,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,033 shares of company stock valued at $151,409 and sold 35,879 shares valued at $148,913. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.41 million, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. Analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

