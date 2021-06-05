Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $517,257.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00066986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00296092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00245078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.13 or 0.01128394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,566.96 or 1.00051030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

