Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.79.

Shares of OSK opened at C$3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.76. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.22.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Fergus Neill Anderson sold 23,334 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.05, for a total value of C$71,168.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,943.15. Also, Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$151,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,232,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,740,972.20. Insiders sold 254,134 shares of company stock worth $782,140 in the last 90 days.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

