Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$87.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$77.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.82. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of C$65.78 and a 12 month high of C$83.62.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$121.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.5387061 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

