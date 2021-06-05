Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$4.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

AR opened at C$3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$976.70 million and a PE ratio of 13.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$3.42.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

