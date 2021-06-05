Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after acquiring an additional 876,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after acquiring an additional 686,854 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,336. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

