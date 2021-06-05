Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $202,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,913 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded up $10.53 on Friday, reaching $516.57. 286,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $492.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.32 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

