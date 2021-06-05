Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 840 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.21. 1,770,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $98.74. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

