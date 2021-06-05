Rosenblatt Securities Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $550.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $482.81.

Shares of AVGO opened at $475.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a one year low of $292.41 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,060,000 after buying an additional 198,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

