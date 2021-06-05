Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$63.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.72. The firm has a market cap of C$31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.01.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

