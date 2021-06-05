Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $276.67 and last traded at $276.38, with a volume of 323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $274.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,471 shares of company stock worth $4,925,854. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

