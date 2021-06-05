Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHHVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Sunday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHVF traded up $22.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.62. 2,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.62. Roche has a 52-week low of $308.57 and a 52-week high of $378.47.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.