Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHHVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Sunday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RHHVF traded up $22.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.62. 2,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.62. Roche has a 52-week low of $308.57 and a 52-week high of $378.47.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

