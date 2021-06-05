Robert Luciano Purchases 100,000 Shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$239,500.00 ($171,071.43).
Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 20th, Robert Luciano bought 210,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$485,730.00 ($346,950.00).
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Luciano purchased 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.35 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,590.00 ($50,421.43).
- On Friday, May 14th, Robert Luciano acquired 150,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$354,150.00 ($252,964.29).
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,200.00 ($84,428.57).
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$115,950.00 ($82,821.43).
- On Monday, May 3rd, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,925.00 ($41,375.00).
- On Friday, April 30th, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$115,900.00 ($82,785.71).
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Robert Luciano bought 12,237 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,328.66 ($20,234.75).
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Robert Luciano purchased 74,706 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of A$174,214.39 ($124,438.85).
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Robert Luciano acquired 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$46,400.00 ($33,142.86).
About VGI Partners Asian Investments
Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.