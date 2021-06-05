Robert J. Mcdowell Sells 3,697 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHH stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 158.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after buying an additional 103,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after buying an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

