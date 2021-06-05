Robert Alexander Sells 18,113 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CEO Robert Alexander sold 18,113 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,623,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,582.35.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $2,455,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $89.62. 344,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,296. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Allakos by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

