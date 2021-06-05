Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) COO Gerard Brossard Sells 23,054 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RMNI stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 89,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rimini Street by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 67,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

