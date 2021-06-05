Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 15,632 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of O-I Glass worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 46,198 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of OI stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

