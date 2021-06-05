Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,321 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Colony Capital were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

NYSE:CLNY opened at $7.32 on Friday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLNY. B. Riley began coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.