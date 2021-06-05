Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.20 Million Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN opened at $124.52 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.53.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.