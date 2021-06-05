Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,571 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

LZB opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

