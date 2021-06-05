Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) versus Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Velodyne Lidar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 20.05 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -10.84

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Velodyne Lidar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Velodyne Lidar 1 3 6 0 2.50

Velodyne Lidar has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.29%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar N/A -62.00% -45.35%

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions. The company also provides Vella software solution to any vehicle that utilizes a Velarray lidar. Its lidar-based smart vision solutions are also used in non-automotive applications, such as autonomous mobile robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, advanced security systems, and smart city initiatives. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

