Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Down 5%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 3,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 301,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $759.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.86.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the first quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 114.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 197.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

