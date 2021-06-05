Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 511 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL opened at $84.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.