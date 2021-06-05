Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases New Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Select Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,135,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,496,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,533 shares of company stock worth $9,975,235. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

