Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,530 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NEPT stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $226.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.52.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

