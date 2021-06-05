Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $222,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGI. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,628,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $190.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $194.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.17.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

