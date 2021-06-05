Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

SYY opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.