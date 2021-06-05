Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22. Approximately 1,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 359,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,330.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

