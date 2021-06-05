Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

