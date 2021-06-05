Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 605.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,139,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $511.89 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

