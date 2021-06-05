RedHill Biopharma’s (RDHL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $328.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 118.36% and a negative return on equity of 252.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 804,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

