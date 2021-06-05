Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.
Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
