Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.