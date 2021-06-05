Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 396,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

