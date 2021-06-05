Raymond James Increases Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Price Target to $19.00

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $106.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 32,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

