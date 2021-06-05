Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

RAVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

RAVN opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

