Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,268 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 225.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.31.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

