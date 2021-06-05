Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 187,091.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 548,178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 171,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

E stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.5813 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

