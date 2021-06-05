Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 206.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 131.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $327,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.03.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.