Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in The Southern by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,974 shares of company stock worth $2,926,871 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

