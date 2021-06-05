Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 107.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.74 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

