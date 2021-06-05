QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuoteMedia, Inc. is a leading provider of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. The company is a single source for a wide array of market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, SEC filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. Its array of services benefit clients with an exceptional number of strong technical differentiators in embedded, fully private-labeled and seamlessly integrated environments. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.25 price target on shares of QuoteMedia in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

QMCI stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.46. QuoteMedia has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

