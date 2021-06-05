Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Quidel traded as low as $103.64 and last traded at $103.92, with a volume of 29505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.84.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,013 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

